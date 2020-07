| Hurricane Hanna: storm hits Texas counties struggling with Covid-19



Source: www.hawaiinewsnow.com



Area of state hit by coronavirus prepared for storm response

In Pacific, Hawaii awaits Hurricane Douglas

A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

