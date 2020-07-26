ï»¿Sunday, 26 July 2020
| Hurricane Hanna: south Texas braces for floods as category 1 storm weakens

  • Area of state hit by Covid-19 prepared for storm response
  • In Pacific, Hawaii awaits Hurricane Douglas

South Texas was braced for flooding on Sunday after Hanna roared ashore as a hurricane the day before, bringing rain and storm surge to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in cases of the coronavirus.
The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season made landfall twice as a category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon within the span of little over an hour. The first landfall happened at around 5pm about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, which is about 130 miles south of Corpus Christi. The second landfall took place in eastern Kenedy county. Hanna came ashore with maximum sustained winds of 90mph.

