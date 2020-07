| Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas with winds up to 90mph



First hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season prompts flood warnings

Caribbean storm dwindles but Hawaii also awaiting hurricane

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Texas’ Padre Island on Saturday afternoon, with maximum winds of 90mph, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an early evening update.

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Texas' Padre Island on Saturday afternoon, with maximum winds of 90mph, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an early evening update.