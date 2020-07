| NSW Central Coast houses partially collapse after beach erosion caused by swells



Two houses partially collapse and 66 more believed to be at risk as police ask some residents to evacuate

Two houses in the New South Wales Central Coast suburb of Wamberal have partially collapsed after powerful surf caused massive erosion near beachfront homes.

Structural engineers were assessing the area on Saturday morning after the partial collapses overnight. A NSW police spokeswoman said residents of up to 30 houses on Ocean View Drive had been advised to evacuate as a precaution.

