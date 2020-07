Added: 25.07.2020 18:09 | 11 views | 0 comments



Hanna is first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season and could bring 6in to 12in of rain through Sunday night

Hurricane Hanna rumbled toward the Texas Gulf coast on Saturday, lashing the shore with wind gusts and rain and threatening to bring storm surge and tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.