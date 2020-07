Added: 25.07.2020 14:14 | 4 views | 0 comments



Hanna is first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season and could bring 6in to 12in of rain through Sunday night

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday, moving towards the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and tornadoes, all while another tropical storm, Gonzalo, approached the Caribbean.