Added: 24.07.2020 21:00 | 2 views | 0 comments



Guardian Australia’s environment editor, Adam Morton, joins Katharine Murphy to discuss of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. The review, led by Graeme Samuel, starkly states the current protection laws are ineffective and have led to an unsustainable environmental trajectory. Could the sweeping changes recommended lead to better legislation? And will the government act?