Added: 24.07.2020 8:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Hit hard by Covid-19, Arizona faces heightened danger from smoke, flames and possible evacuations

The Wood Springs 2 fire arrived at Michelle Johnson’s home a week ago. Ash from the 13,000-acre wildfire that burned five miles away rained on her land, with thick smoke billowing above the house she shares with her husband and children.

“It would be like fog,” Johnson said. “You couldn’t open the doors and when I would come outside, I would start coughing.”