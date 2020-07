Added: 24.07.2020 8:19 | 19 views | 0 comments



NSW upper house looks into change after court said comedian’s bushfire fundraiser money must all go to RFS

The comedian Celeste Barber says the millions of dollars should have been funnelled to its intended targets rather than solely to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service as listed in her online appeal.

This was Barber’s original intention and the presumed motivation of her donors.