﻿Thursday, 23 July 2020
| Against the tide: storm-battered Wamberal residents cling to beachfront homes

Added: 23.07.2020 4:57 | 11 views | 0 comments

Source: trustrealestatesxm.com
Source: trustrealestatesxm.com


Coastal erosion is a way of life for those on Ocean View Drive on NSW’s Central Coast. But as more houses slouch into the sea, locals accuse the council of dragging its feet on a seawall while experts say the land should never have been built on
The tide isn’t usually this high, Robert Hill says. “There is normally 150 metres of beach out the front here,” he says, pointing down past the flowers and the coastal scrub. “That’s all beach all the way down.”
Today, the water is lapping at the base, not of Hill’s house, but of his neighbour’s. Overhead, a crane dips back and forth, lifting concrete blocks 20m up into the air, laying them gently in front of his neighbour Peter’s beachfront place – a protective wall for where the verandah has snapped and the lawn has sunk into the water.
Resident Robert Hill sitting on his deck.
Robert Hill walks down his stairs to the beach
Above: Chris Rogers stands on his lawn which is slowly eroding. Below: The staircase that led from his house to the beach
Margaret Brices surveys the storm damage from her deck
Damage at the front of Margaret Brice’s home
Cement blocks are placed at the base of a property to save it from the erosion
A collapsed veranda at Wamberal Beach
A set of fallen stairs lead down from a Wamberal Beach property

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Genes



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

Dreams

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Goa

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

Movies

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved