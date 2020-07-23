| Against the tide: storm-battered Wamberal residents cling to beachfront homes



Coastal erosion is a way of life for those on Ocean View Drive on NSW’s Central Coast. But as more houses slouch into the sea, locals accuse the council of dragging its feet on a seawall while experts say the land should never have been built on

The tide isn’t usually this high, Robert Hill says. “There is normally 150 metres of beach out the front here,” he says, pointing down past the flowers and the coastal scrub. “That’s all beach all the way down.”

Today, the water is lapping at the base, not of Hill’s house, but of his neighbour’s. Overhead, a crane dips back and forth, lifting concrete blocks 20m up into the air, laying them gently in front of his neighbour Peter’s beachfront place – a protective wall for where the verandah has snapped and the lawn has sunk into the water.

Resident Robert Hill sitting on his deck.

Robert Hill walks down his stairs to the beach

Above: Chris Rogers stands on his lawn which is slowly eroding. Below: The staircase that led from his house to the beach

Margaret Brices surveys the storm damage from her deck

Damage at the front of Margaret Brice’s home

Cement blocks are placed at the base of a property to save it from the erosion

A collapsed veranda at Wamberal Beach

A set of fallen stairs lead down from a Wamberal Beach property



