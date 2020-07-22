Added: 22.07.2020 18:31 | 6 views | 0 comments



At least 50 people have been killed after the river Kuma in Kyushu burst its banks, triggering floods and mudslides

Rescue workers were combing through the wreckage of houses hit by after extreme weather left more than 50 people dead or missing on the southern island of Kyushu.

The Kyodo news agency said 40 people had died in the floods and at least 11 were missing. Among the dead were 14 residents of an elderly care home in Kuma village, Kumamoto, where the nearby Kuma river flooded. More torrential rain is forecast for coming days.