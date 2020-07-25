Added: 22.07.2020 18:31 | 34 views | 0 comments



Firefighters saw conditions â€˜we havenâ€™t seen beforeâ€™ in 2019-20, Shane Fitzsimmons tells inquiry

The bushfires royal commission has been told the ongoing coronavirus crisis could mean firefighters cannot travel interstate to help battle blazes during the next fire season.

The senior counsel assisting the commission, Dominique Hogan-Doran SC, said on Wednesday the extreme conditions experienced during 2019-20 saw resources in impacted states and territories stretched over a long and arduous bushfire season.



