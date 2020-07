Added: 21.07.2020 20:21 | 19 views | 0 comments



Experts decry Tory policy that fails to ban new-builds in UK areas at high risk of flooding

The government’s long-awaited strategy for tackling floods in England does not go far enough and appears to conflict with Boris Johnson’s “build, build, build” plan for more housing, experts have said.

Billed by ministers as the most comprehensive flood defence plan in a decade, the fresh approach will mean more money spent on natural solutions to counter floods, such as capturing water on fields.