Authorities have warned of poor air quality in central and northern parts of the state due to Gold, Hog and Mineral fires

Wildfires burning in rural north-eastern California have prompted evacuations and injured two firefighters, fire officials in the state said.

Two firefighters were injured Monday while battling the Gold fire, which erupted on Monday in Lassen county and has burned several hundred acres.