High penalty count will open game up eventually: Gatland



Fans should get used to a greater number of penalties in the early stages of Super Rugby Aotearoa as teams adjust to new rule interpretations but the end result should be a more open, free flowing game, Waikato Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Gamers