MLB and players agree framework for 2020 season



Added: 17.06.2020 21:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: bleacherreport.com



Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Wednesday he met with the head of the MLB Players Association this week and they put together the framework of a deal to salvage a 2020 season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players