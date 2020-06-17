French Open pushed back a week, ATP and WTA announce August resumption



Added: 17.06.2020 18:53 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tennis365.com



The re-scheduled French Open has been pushed back a further week and the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have both issued revised calendars as professional tennis gears up to emerge from the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »