U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, says New York Governor Cuomo

Added: 16.06.2020 17:29 | 10 views | 0 comments

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave the green light for the U.S. Open to be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.