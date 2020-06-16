Tokyo 2020 executive says another delay should be an option: Nikkan Sports

Added: 16.06.2020 4:21 | 7 views | 0 comments

Tokyo 2020 board member Haruyuki Takahashi has said a further delay to the already-postponed Olympics should be considered instead of canceling the event if the COVID-19 pandemic does not improve, Japanese daily Nikkan Sports reported on Tuesday.