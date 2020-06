Commissioner hails 'phenomenal start' to PGA Tour return



Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday the PGA Tour's return from a three-month COVID-19 shutdown was off to a phenomenal start and that he will share information about its safety measures with other sports looking to restart play. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Jay-Z