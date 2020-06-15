McIlroy rues missed chance after bad start at Colonial







Source: www.golf-monthly.co.uk



Rory McIlroy came into the PGA Tour's first tournament back from a three-month COVID-19 break as the favourite to win but after a number of miscues in the final round on Sunday the Northern Irishman was not even the highest-placed Rory in the field. More in feeds.reuters.com »