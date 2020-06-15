Colonial champion Berger happy to fly under the radar



Some of golf's biggest names were crammed on the final-round leaderboard at Colonial Country Club on Sunday but in the end it was unheralded Daniel Berger who walked away with the winner's plaid jacket. More in feeds.reuters.com »