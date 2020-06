MLB players union rejects league's latest offer



The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Saturday it had rejected MLB's latest offer of a reduced 72-game schedule with 80% prorated salaries and had opted not to make a counter offer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players