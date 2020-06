Schauffele leads by one atop loaded Colonial leaderboard



Added: 14.06.2020 0:06 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chatsports.com



Xander Schauffele offset a late bogey with a closing birdie to sit alone atop a tightly bunched, star-studded leaderboard after the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Texas