Golf: McIlroy makes some noise at Colonial



Added: 13.06.2020 7:10 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Rory McIlroy's seven-under-par 63 in the second round at Colonial on Friday suggests he has adjusted to golf without the galleries, though the world No. 1 says the silence that meets his birdie putts took some getting used to. More in feeds.reuters.com »