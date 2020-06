Golf: Varner tops a star-studded leaderboard at Colonial



Harold Varner III opened with a triple bogey and closed with a flurry of five birdies over his last six holes to claim sole possession of the lead at the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Texas