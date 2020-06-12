Hamlin lands pole for Homestead-Miami race



Source: thefinallap.com



Denny Hamlin, one of four two-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, will start on the pole Sunday for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. More in feeds.reuters.com »