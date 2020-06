Varner, Rose share lead as PGA Tour makes return at Colonial



Harold Varner III and Justin Rose both fired seven-under-par 63s to share the lead as the PGA Tour returned to action for the first time in three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Fire