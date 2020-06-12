Golf: Varner not getting ahead of himself despite blistering start at Colonial



Harold Varner III said he is taking it one hole at a time after firing a first round seven-under-par 63 to grab a share of the lead at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »