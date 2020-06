Taekwondo: Olympic medalist adjusts to training in living room



Source: english.ahram.org.eg



Egypt's Olympic bronze medalist Hedaya Malak says she imagines her living room is a taekwondo hall as she tries to adjust to training from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keep in shape for her third Games. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Egypt