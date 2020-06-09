ï»¿Tuesday, 09 June 2020
PGA Tour to honour George Floyd with moments of silence this week
Added: 09.06.2020 18:53 | 3 views | 0 comments
Source: www.timesfreepress.com
The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will observe a moment of silence during each round of this week's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas to honour George Floyd, a black American man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
