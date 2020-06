Thomas says golfers must accept things will be 'a little weird'



Added: 09.06.2020 17:27 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: regina.ctvnews.ca



Justin Thomas said on Tuesday the new world of mandatory testing that golfers underwent this week as the PGA Tour gets set to resume play in Fort Worth, Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic was an easy process and one they should get used to. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Texas