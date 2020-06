NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president says

Added: 08.06.2020 0:20 | 12 views | 0 comments

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words "I Can't Breathe" and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.