Athletics: AIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence



Added: 07.06.2020 12:58 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: rabat.diamondleague.com



World 400 meters champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four "whereabouts failures", the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com »