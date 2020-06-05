Weightlifting: Three Russians' samples test positive for same banned substance, IWF says

Added: 05.06.2020 21:56 | 7 views | 0 comments

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Friday that doping samples taken from three-time world weightlifting champion Nadezhda Evstyukhina and two other Russian weightlifters had tested positive for the same banned substance.