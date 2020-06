IndyCar serves up 'daunting' test in season opener



Source: www.nbclosangeles.com



IndyCar drivers eager to get back behind the wheel will face a test unlike any other on Saturday when, with limited practice, they kick off a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic on one of the series' trickiest tracks and with no fans in attendance. More in feeds.reuters.com »