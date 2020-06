MLB players union reaffirms stance against further pay cuts



Source: www.littleleague.org



The union representing Major League Baseball players said on Thursday its membership is against further salary reductions being sought by the league, which could hamper plans to get the season up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players