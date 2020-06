PGA Tour coronavirus testing convoy ready to roll



Source: www.prweb.com



The PGA Tour will roll out three mobile laboratories that will conduct on site testing at all tournaments as the sport returns from a nearly three-month coronavirus hiatus next week with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Texas