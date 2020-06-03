On this day: Born June 4, 1965: Mick Doohan, motorcycle world champion



Mick Doohan dominated the top class of motorcycle racing for half a decade at the end of the last century, wiping the floor with the competition to win five consecutive 500cc world championships. More in feeds.reuters.com »