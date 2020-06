British Olympic hopeful, aged 11, fractures skull



Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown, who is hoping to become Britain's youngest Olympian next year, fractured her skull and broke bones in her left hand after falling from a ramp during a training session in California. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California