Horse racing: Winning return blew away cobwebs, says jockey Sullivan



Added: 01.06.2020



Source: www.stuff.co.nz



Jockey Jimmy Sullivan was pleased to blow the cobwebs away after steering Zodiakos to victory in the 1pm race at Newcastle on Monday -- the first competitive sporting action in England since the new coronavirus pandemic struck the country in March. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: England