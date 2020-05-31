Golf: Singh pulls out of developmental tour event after criticism



Added: 31.05.2020 21:52 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tsn.ca



Former world number one Vijay Singh, who drew criticism for signing up for a tournament on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour (KFT), has since decided not to play the event, the PGA Tour said on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com »