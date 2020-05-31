Added: 31.05.2020 12:38 | 10 views | 0 comments

American sprinter Bobby Morrow, who won three gold medals at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, died on Saturday at the age of 84, World Athletics said https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2020/05/30/bobby-joe-morrow-dies-84/5295547002.