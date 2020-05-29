Athletics: 2020 Multisport World Championships moved to 2021 due to COVID-19



Source: triathlon.kiwi



This year's Multisport World Championships, scheduled to take place in Almere from Sept. 4-13, have been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Triathlon said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »