Beer company bashes Astros with new brew



Added: 29.05.2020



Source: ftw.usatoday.com



Major League Baseball fans deprived of the opportunity to heckle the Houston Astros for the 2017 sign-stealing scandal have been offered the chance to make their point from home by drinking a beer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Beer