Boston Marathon cancelled because of COVID-19



Source: test-dpc.com



The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held in April and then postponed until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been cancelled for the first time in its history, organisers said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Marathons