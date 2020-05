Players building counter to MLB's pay-cut proposal



Source: www.usatoday.com



Upset with MLB's economic offer to players, the Major League Baseball Players Association soon will present a counteroffer to owners that includes a schedule of more than 100 games and an accompanying prorated cut in pay, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players