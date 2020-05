Elliott ends Busch's Truck Series dominance



In the closing laps of Tuesday night's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Chase Elliott held off a determined charge from Kyle Busch in the closing laps to earn the victory and a $100,000 bounty offered to any full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who could beat Busch. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: North Carolina