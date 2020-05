League proposes steep cuts to players' salaries for return of games: ESPN

A proposal from Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring back live games would see players' salaries slashed, with higher-earning players taking a bigger hit, ESPN reported on Tuesday https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/29224973/sources-mlb-proposal-includes-pay-cuts-highest-paid-players,