NHL-League unveils expanded playoff format if play resumes



The National Hockey League will go straight into an expanded 24-team playoff format and all games will be held in two hub cities if action resumes this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Gamers